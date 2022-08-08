The holy month of Muharram is observed all over the World. This is the first month of the Islamic Year. On the 9th and 10th day of Muharram, Muslims observe fasting, and also on the 10th of Muharram is Ashura, this year the day of Ashura 2022 will be observed on August 9 in India according to the Islamic Hijri date. Today, Sehri's time was 04:59 and the Iftar time is 7:12 in Mumbai. Check the table below to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, and other cities in India on August 8. Ashura 2022 Messages & Images: WhatsApp Status, SMS, HD Wallpapers, SMS, Quotes and Sayings To Mark the Tenth Day of Muharram.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 04:59 07:12

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 04:18 07:08

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 08 August 2022 04:34 07:08

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 04:10 06:51

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 04:52 06:48

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 04:13 07:33

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on August 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9th Muharram 8 August 2022 03:51 06:14

