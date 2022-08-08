The first month of the Islamic lunar calendar is Muharram which is observed with utmost devotion by the Muslim population worldwide. This year Muharram began on the evening of July 29 and will end on August 28 in India. The tenth day of the sacred month is marked as Ashura. The Islamic day is observed by Shia Muslims who mourn the death of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, on the battlefield. Ashura 2022 in Saudi Arabia began on the evening of August 7 and it end on August 8. People wear black and chant “Ya Ali” and “Ya Hussain” in the procession taken out during Ashura. Muharram 2022 Start Date in India: When Is Ashura Observed This Year? History and Significance of the First Month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Ashura 2022 Quotes And Messages

1. May you observe Aza-e Hussain and participate in mourning congregations and lamentations to commemorate Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) killing at the Battle of Karabal.

2. May Allah Accept Our Fast on the Day of Ashura and Forgive the Sins for the Year That Went Before.

3. Din Rota Hai Raat Roti Hai, Har Momein Ki Zaaat Roti Hai, Jab Bhi Aata Hai Muharram Ka Mahina, Khuda Ki Kasam Ghum-E- Hussain Mei Saari Kainaat Rori Hai.

4. A million Voices, One Name, Hussain, Labaik Ya Hussain.

5. It Gives You Goosebumps, It Shivers Your Soul and Body and Eventually, the Heart Softens and Tears Roll Out As the Crescent of Muharram Appears on the Horizon. - Labbaik Ya Hussain (AS).

All You Need To Know About Ashura 2022:

