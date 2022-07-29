The crescent moon of Islamic New Year 2022 has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, therefore the Supreme Court of Saudi announced the first day for the Hijri Year 1444 from July 30, 2022. As per the official information, the first day of Muharram 1444 will start on July 30 and Ashura will fall on August 8 in KSA. Ashura normally falls on the 10th day of Muharram. Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat Live Updates.

Check Dates Below:

The Moon was NOT sighted this evening. Therefore SATURDAY will be the beginning of the new year 1444. 1st Muharram 1444 will correspond with SATURDAY 30th July 2022 Sunday 7th August - 9th Muharram Monday 8th August - 10th Muharram Tuesday 9th August - 11th Muharram pic.twitter.com/YunDURb3XV — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) July 28, 2022

