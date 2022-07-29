The first day of Muharram 2022 in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and other Indian subcontinents including Iran is expected from tomorrow, July 29 if the crescent moon of Hijri Year 1444 sight today after Maghrib salah (evening prayer). However, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, and other countries in the middle east have announced Islamic New Year from Saturday i.e July 30.

Today, after evening prayer, people in the Asian region will search the crescent of the Islamic New Year 1444. If the moon of Muharram is sighted today, the date of Ashura 2022 will also be fixed. Muharram moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of July 29 (Friday) in Pakistan and Iran. Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting in India, Iran, Pakistan and Bangladesh Today, Muslims Will Look for Crescent To Start New Year.

Ashura normally falls on the 10th day of Muharram. In case the 1st day of Muharram starts from tomorrow i.e on July 30, Ashura will fall on August 8 in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Ashura in Iran will also be on the same day as in India. Catch live updates here on the Muharram moon sighting 2022 here.