Mumbai Cha Raja is different from Lalbaugcha Raja! The Ganpati idol from the Ganesh Galli is one of the oldest and most famous pandals in Mumbai. It is known for the classic themes and traditional replicas that make it exclusive from the other famous idol of Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Lalbaugcha Raja. The immersion procession for Ganpati Visarjan begins at 8:00 am on Anant Chaturdashi which is being celebrated on September 9, Friday. If you want to watch the LIVE Streaming of the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations from Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, scroll down to watch the video of Mumbai Cha Raja 2022, Ganesh Galli live Visarjan. Observe the virtual celebrations by witnessing the online telecast of Mumbai Cha Raja. Mumbai Cha Raja 2022, Ganesh Galli Live Visarjan and Online Telecast: Watch LIVE Streaming of Anant Chaturdashi Celebrations From Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal.

Mumbai Cha Raja 2022, Ganesh Galli Live Darshan

