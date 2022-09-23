A delegation led by Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday 21 and formally invited her to the Mysuru for Dassehra 2022. Earlier, The State Government had unanimously decided on inviting Murmu for Dasara inauguration. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 10 announced that President Murmu has given her consent for the inauguration of Dasara festivities.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)