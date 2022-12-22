On the occasion of National Mathematics Day 2022, which is celebrated every year, politicians across parties took to social media to greet citizens on the special day. Every year, December 22 is celebrated as National Mathematics Day in honour of Srinivasa Ramanujan, an Indian mathematician. Taking to Twitter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Srinivasa Ramanujan was a great son of India and one of the greatest mathematicians, the world has ever seen," while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Srinivasa was one of the most brilliant mathematicians of 20th century. National Mathematics Day 2022 Date in India: Know History And Significance Of The Day That Marks The Birth Anniversary Of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

National Mathematics Day Celebration Tweets:

Srinivasa Ramanujan was a great son of India and one of the greatest mathematicians, the world has ever seen. In 2011, to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of the great Math wizard, PM Dr Manmohan Singh announced 22nd Dec to be observed as #NationalMathematicsDay. Our homage🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kbxY34GYIS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 22, 2022

This date marks the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. In 2012, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to honour his life and achievements. pic.twitter.com/LF8ILKT6hJ — Congress (@INCIndia) December 22, 2022

The Man Who Knew Infinity

Tribute to the Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Man who knew Infinity, one of the most brilliant mathematicians of 20th century on his birth anniversary. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/ICsn3WGwtv — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 22, 2022

Remembering the renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan Ji on his birth anniversary. Being a natural genius, he certainly was “the man who knew infinity”. He will always be remembered for his valuable contribution to the field of Mathematics.#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/hzTcxtj4dU — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 22, 2022

Rememebering the genius and one of history’s greatest mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on #NationalMathematicsDay. He reshaped mathematics with his various contributions in several domains and shall always be an inspiration to young minds across the world. pic.twitter.com/VyH8DC9Hfl — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 22, 2022

