Several Politicians paid tributes to Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary. Paying his tributes to the mathematical genius, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu urged all to spread awareness on the importance of mathematics in sustainable development, innovation and in improving the quality of lives.

See Tweets:

My humble tributes to the legendary mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as #NationalMathematicsDay. #SrinivasaRamanujan pic.twitter.com/T90oRzzaTc — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 22, 2021

Tribute to the Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Man who knew Infinity, one of the most brilliant mathematicians of the 20th century on his birth anniversary. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/wunwC0vV0L — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 22, 2021

Humble Tribute to the legendary mathematician, the Man who knew Infinity, Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary commemorated as #NationalMathematicsDay. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 22, 2021

Remembering the Wizard Mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary today. Celebrating the day as #NationalMathematicsDay, we offer tributes to the Genius for his significant contribution to mathematics. pic.twitter.com/WFRhqZhMuO — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 22, 2021

Remembering mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan on his jayanti. Celebrating the day as #NationalMathematicsDay is a befitting tribute to the genius, who made extraordinary contribution to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, etc. pic.twitter.com/9LLbpZkIPG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 22, 2021

"An equation means nothing to me unless it expresses a thought of God" Srinivasa Ramanujan's contribution to the field of mathematics is unparalleled. On this day of his Jayanti, let us all bow down in reverence and remember the legend he was.#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/eTdbB7MJGQ — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 22, 2021

Tribute to one of the great mathematician and researcher #SrinivasaRamanujan on his Birth Anniversary. He is remembered for his extraordinary contributions to number theory, infinite series. #AmritMahotsav #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/PbRGjwopOS — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) December 22, 2021

