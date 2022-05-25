National Wine Day is celebrated every year on the 25th of May. The occasion is a time when you can enjoy a glass of the fermented drink while streaming your fave TV show! No one knows how all these official wine days started but all one should care about is how you can make the most of the date. Wine is not only an alcoholic beverage that tastes amazing but it also has nutritional value and psychotropic effects. If you are searching for a punny wine day caption or want to share some clever jokes and quotes on the booze, then we have got you covered below. Ten Most Popular Wine Varieties From Around The World That Every Wine Lover Should Know Of.

National Wine Day 2022 Puns, Quotes and GIFs

1. Where there’s a wine, there’s a way.

2. I make pour decisions.

3. Wine if you must. It’s not good to bottle up your emotions.

4. What a wine-derful world. Let's get fizzical. Pass the prosecco.

5. Sip happens. Let's re-wine this day, please.

6. The problem with collecting wine is that you always end up getting screwed.

7. There’s a hair in my wine. The grapes must have been fur-mented.

8. What kind of wine do traffic cops like best?

Fine wine!

9. It doesn’t matter if the glass is half empty or half full. There’s clearly room for more wine.

10. What did the grape say when it was crushed? Nothing, it just let out a little wine.

