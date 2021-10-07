New Delhi, October 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and several other leaders and politicians today extended greetings on the beginning of Navratri 2021. Navaratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights. It is celebrated every year in the autumn. Read Sharad Navratri wishes, greetings and messages by leaders below. Happy Navratri 2021 Greetings & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Telegram Messages, Signal Quotes, Maa Durga Pics & GIFs To Celebrate Sharad Navaratri.

It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her. pic.twitter.com/nzIVQUrWH8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ शक्ति की प्रतीक माँ दुर्गा की उपासना के पावन पर्व नवरात्रि की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जगत जननी माँ दुर्गा से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि, वैभव तथा आरोग्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। जय माता दी!! pic.twitter.com/NJ1Ttt9uGk — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 7, 2021

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः शक्ति व विजय के प्रतीक पावन पर्व 'शारदीय नवरात्रि' की सभी प्रदेशवासियों व भक्तों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। माँ शैलपुत्री से प्रार्थना है कि हम सभी को सुख-सिद्धि तथा आनन्दमय जीवन प्रदान करें। जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/7ISfjXbAyY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 6, 2021

शक्ति संचय और आत्मचेतना की जागृति के महापर्व नवरात्रि की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आदिशक्ति माँ दुर्गा सभी की मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण कर सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का शुभाशीष दें। जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/Ak8NN75Y9b — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

