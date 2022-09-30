Navratri 2022 began on September 26. The fifth day of Navratri is observed by worshipping Goddess Skandmata who mounts on the ferocious lion. When Goddess Parvati became the mother of Lord Skand (Lord Kartikeya), she was known as Skandmata. Devotees perform Skandmata Puja on Day 5 of Sharad Navratri to seek blessings for power and wisdom. As you observe the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri on September 30, send WhatsApp messages, SMS, Skandmata Devi images and HD wallpapers to your friends and family. Share Navratri 2022 greetings for Skandmata Puja with your loved ones. Navratri Colours 2022 Images for 9 Days: Date-Wise Colours List PDF and Significance of Each Color To Wear During Nine-Day Festival

