List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 12, 2021:

1. Akshaya Navami / Amla Navami

2. Jagaddhatri Puja

3. World Pneumonia Day

4. Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

5. National Donor Sabbath

6. National French Dip Day

7. National Happy Hour Day

8. National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day

