The worship of Pati Dian is a part of the Anasara ritual of the presiding deities. According to tradition, Lord Jagannath and his siblings catch a fever after Snana Purnima. All the deities take 15 days of medication which is a part of the Anasara ritual, to recover. Servitors and devotees of Pati Dian (representative deities) as a part of the Anasara ritual. Snana Yatra 2023 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Jagannath Temple Puri on YouTube: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra Darshan on Debasnana Purnima, Festival Held in Odisha.

See Today’s Pati Dian Darshan at Shree Jagannath Temple:

ସୁପ୍ରଭାତ! Today's 'Pati dian' darshan at Shree Jagannatha Temple, #Puri. Jai Jagannatha 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3ETnrfLMUV — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) June 6, 2023

