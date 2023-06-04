Snana Yatra 2023 (also spelt as Snana Jatra) takes place on Debasnana Purnima or Jyeshtha Purnima, which falls on June 4, Sunday this year. Rath Yatra 2023, an annual Hindu chariot festival, will be celebrated on June 20. The Hindu community worldwide follows this important festival via live streaming online and telecast options on YouTube. One of the important festivals, Snana Yatra, also spelt as Snana Jatra witnesses deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along with Sudarshana and Madanmohana being taken out of the Jagannath Temple in Puri in a glorious procession to Snana Bedi. You can follow the procession and do an online darshan of deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra on Debasnana Purnima 2023. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates in This Month.

