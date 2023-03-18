Persian New Year is widely known as Nowruz or Navruz. It is celebrated based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox; this year, the Persian New year will be celebrated on March 21. This festival, as the name suggests, "Nav" means "New", and "Ruz" means "Day" and celebrates the new beginning and renewal of nature. People welcome the spring season on this day, decorate their homes with colours, dress in their traditional attire, light fire, and do ritual dances. Today, people enjoy grand meals, including Patra Ni Macchi, Akoori, Ravo, Haleem, Falooda, Salli Boti and Dhansak. Children get gifts and play with colourful eggs. As the preparation for the celebration has already started, here are some Persian New Year Wishes, Persian New Year 2023 images, quotes and greetings you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Persian New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Persian New Year to All. May This Year Bring You Peace and Prosperity. Hope the Coming Year Will Greet You With Happiness.

Happy Persian New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Greets You With Happiness, Peace and Fulfillment. Wishing You My Very Best Wishes for a Wonderful Year Ahead. Happy Persian New Year!

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Persian New Year. Hope This Year Starts With Sincerity and Success. Happy Nowruz!

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone a Delightful Persian New Year. I Hope This Year Will Be Full of Joy and Happiness. May We All Achieve Greatness Together.

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Coming Parsi Year Will Be Full of Success for You, Mark My Word. Happy Persian New Year to You and Your Family, Dear Friend.

