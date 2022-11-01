Happy Punjab Day! Also called Punjab Foundation Day, Punjab Formation Day is celebrated on November 1 every year to commemorate the day when present-day Punjab came into existence through Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). It was on this day that the central government agreed to divide Punjab province into Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Observe the annual day by sharing Punjab Day wishes, WhatsApp greetings and Happy Punjab Formation Day quotes with dear ones. Get Punjab Foundation Day 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online. Punjab Formation Day 2022: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

