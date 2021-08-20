Raksha Bandhan is observed every year to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister. On the auspicious occasion, a sister ties a sacred thread known as Rakhi on her brother's wrist and prays for his well-being. On the other hand, the brother blesses his sister and promises to protect her from any situation. This year, it will be celebrated on August 22.

However, this year the celebration will be different because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And if stepping out is not an option for you then you can make simple DIY rakhi at home to put a smile on your brother's face. Take a look at some tutorial videos:

Make Rakhi With Wool

Thread Rakhi Designs

Easy Rakhi Designs With Waste Materials

Simple Paper Rakhi Designs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)