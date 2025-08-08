Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across India. It is the most cherished Indian festival that beautifully celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. The origins of this annual festival are rooted in centuries of tradition where sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist, which is considered a heartfelt expression of love, protection, and mutual respect. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the Shravana month during the full moon day or Purnima day. This year, Raksha Bandhan 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time is from 05:24 AM to 12:54 PM, which means it will last for a duration of 7 hours and 30 minutes. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: Know Rakhi Rituals, Puja Thali Essentials, Vidhi and Other Important Things To Keep in Mind.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 01:42 PM on August 08, 2025 and will end at 12:54 PM on August 09, 2025. On this auspicious day, sisters tie the sacred thread around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their happiness and well-being, while brothers vow to protect and support their sisters through life’s ups and downs. In this article, let’s know more about the Raksha Bandhan 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Bhadra Kaal Time: When To Tie Rakhi on Shravan Purnima Tithi? Know Important Timings, Auspicious Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Sibling Bond.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date

Raksha Bandhan 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Significance

Raksha Bandhan holds great cultural and social significance across India. It is a day when siblings set aside differences, revisit childhood memories, and reaffirm their connections with each other. In today’s busy world, where distance and busy schedules often take a toll on relationships, this festival serves as a gentle reminder to pause, reconnect, and nurture familial bonds. The joy of exchanging gifts, laughter over shared stories, and the warmth of a simple Rakhi are moments that linger long after the day has passed.

While Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in various parts of India, different regions mark the day in different ways. The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon, according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available, then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan. The rituals of Raksha Bandhan should not be done during Bhadra, as it is not a suitable time, which should be avoided for all auspicious work. Most Hindu religious texts, including Vratraj, advise avoiding the Bhadra time to tie Rakhi during the Raksha Bandhan festival.

