Chhattisgarh's Ramnami community participated in the ongoing three-day Ramayan National Cultural Festival in the Raigarh district's Ramleela Maidan. People of this community have Lord Ram's name tattooed all over their bodies, from head to toe. One of the members of the Ramnami community told news agency ANI, "Our Ramnami community has been there for the past 150-200 years. We all have Lord Ram's name tattooed all over our bodies, from head to toe. We give the message of peace and prosperity to the world." The National Ramayana Festival, which is being held in Chhattisgarh for the first time ever, will feature devotional performances based on the Ramkatha by Ramayana troupes from 12 different states in the nation, including Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, as well as those from Cambodia and Indonesia