India celebrates Republic Day 2025 (Gantantra Diwas) today, January 26. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in Delhi. She will unfurl the national flag after which the Republic Day Parade 2025 shall begin. Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2025 celebrations in the national capital. The PIB is hosting live streaming of the 76th Republic Day celebrations being held at Kartavya Path in Delhi. From unfurling of the national flag to Republic Day Parade, the live streaming video will capture everything. While Republic Day celebrations begins early in the morning, the parade shall start at 10:30 AM. Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

India 76th Republic Day Celebrations Live Streaming

Republic Day Parade 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)