Sam Manekshaw, an Indian war hero, passed away on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94. Shamsherji Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur, was the first Indian Army officer to be elevated to the five-star rank of Field Marshal. On his death anniversary, the official handle of the Indian Army, along with various leaders, shared their tribute to the brave heart.

Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, popularly known as ‘Sam Bahadur, was the 8th #COAS and 1st Field Marshal of #IndianArmy. He was the architect of India’s decisive victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. #IndianArmy pays tribute to Sam Bahadur on his #DeathAnniversary. pic.twitter.com/b6YrT3wqbq — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 27, 2023

Our salutations to the memory of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Fondly known as Sam Bahadur, he was a key architect of India’s victory against Pakistan in 1971, during the Bangladesh Liberation War. One of India’s finest military commanders, he led the Armed Forces from the… pic.twitter.com/v1iwEnrHEb — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 27, 2023

