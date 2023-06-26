The local police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr brought a smile to the face of an elderly woman who was living without power. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The elderly woman, a widow identified as Noor Jahan, who is said to be in her 70s was reportedly living without power for many years. As the woman could not afford an electricity connection, the local police decided to step in and under the "Mission Shakti" campaign provided her with an electricity connection. Notably, the electricity connection was made available to Noor Jahan by the Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuktriti Sharma. The woman's face can be seen lit up with a bright smile as soon as the electricity connection starts in her house. Video of UP Men Bullying Others By Sticking Hockey Sticks Out of Moving Car in Bulandshahr Goes Viral, Probe Launched.

Local Police Department Spread Smile on Eldery Woman's Face

In UP's Bulandshahr, Noor Jahan, an elderly widow in her 70's was living without power. Due to acute poverty, she could not afford an electricity connection. The local police department decided to spread some smile. pic.twitter.com/FESnINyW41 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 26, 2023

Electricity Connection Made Available to Woman Under Mission Shakti

