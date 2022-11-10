Shiv Pratap Din commemorates the historical event on November 10, 1659, when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khana, the chieftain of Adilshahi. Maharashtrians celebrate his victory as through this defeat of Afzal Khana, who controlled the Maratha empire, the villagers were freed and the threat to the Swarajya was averted. Chhatrapati created the kingdom of ryots and he is seen as an ideal ruler who created an unshakable place in the mind of the public. On this Shiv Pratap Din 2022, share these greetings in Marathi as images, HD wallpapers SMS, wishes and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Know Date, History And Significance of Celebrating 392nd Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Raje Bhonsale.

