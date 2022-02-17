Shiv Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birth of Shivaji Maharaj - the first Chattrapati and founder of the Maratha empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on February 19. A public holiday in the state of Maharashtra, Shiv Jayanti celebrations are particular pomp as followers of Chatrapati organize processions, honour his statues and participate in various celebratory gestures. As we prepare to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022, everything you need to know about this day is how to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 date and more. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 in Maharashtra: Know Valuable Life Lessons and Little-Known Facts About Shivaji Raje Bhosle, the Bravest Maratha Warrior King.

When is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on February 19. Mahatma Phule first started this celebration, who coined the name Shiv Jayanti for this day. Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj was born on the 30th of Indian Solar Magh. This day coincides with February 19 on the Gregorian Calendar. This is why February 19 is celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti every year. Rangoli Designs for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Easy and Creative Rangoli & Poster Ideas To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Raje Bhosle (Watch Videos).

Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations are significant for followers of Shivaji Maharaj. There are various significant contributions that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made that transformed history. From establishing the Maratha empire to his valour and bravery in fighting multiple battles and taking strong strategic stands, Shivaji Maharaj truly shaped the Maratha Raj as one of the most impressive and successful empires.

People often take out grand processions on this day and shower the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with garlands, flowers, and more. Local leaders also organize special functions to commemorate this day. The occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is often taken into account to teach young people about the life and works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2022 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).