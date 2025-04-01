On the occasion of Shivakumara Swami Jayanti today, April 1, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tributes to the Lingayat scholar. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu is remembered as a beacon of compassion and tireless service. "He showed how selfless action can transform society. His extraordinary efforts across various fields continue to inspire generations," his post on X read. It must be noted that Shivakumara Swami was a prominent Lingayat scholar, educator and spiritual leader of the famous Siddaganga Matha. Eid-al-Fitr 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Bangladesh on Eid, Prays for Peace and Harmony.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sivakumara Swamigalu

Heartfelt tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on the special occasion of his Jayanti. He is remembered as a beacon of compassion and tireless service. He showed how selfless action can transform society. His extraordinary efforts across various fields… pic.twitter.com/833wy47HL2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)