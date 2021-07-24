The auspicious month of Shravan will begin from July 23 to August 22. Devotees observe vrat and perform puja on Mondays during the month of Shravan, also known as Sawan. Mondays are considered auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. We bring you devotional messages and wishes to send across during the holy month. Send these Sawan Somvar Vrat 2021 wishes and HD images, greetings and messages.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)