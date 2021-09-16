Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan, Day 7 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The entire country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 with full zeal and enthusiasm. The devotees are in the pursuit of getting to witness or darshan the Ganpati idols amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. In such a situation, Mumbai's very well-known Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple has arranged for live darshan of their Ganpati Idol. So, catch up the online aarti and live streaming details of Shree Siddhivinyaka Ganpati idol on Day 7 of the Ganeshtosav. You can watch the video below to get the live streaming details.

Here is the Live Video of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple from Mumbai:

