Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022! The grand celebrations have already of Lord Ganesha's festival begun as people marked the arrival of Ganpati Bappa on August 31, Wednesday. Each day of the ten-day celebration is being observed with complete joy and cheer in Maharashtra. Amongst the other famous Ganpati temples, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple has indulged in special festivities to observe Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022. As devotees look forward to celebrating the Day 7 of Ganeshotsav on September 6, Tuesday, they must watch the Siddhivinayak Ganapati idol live darshan & telecast online. Note that morning Kakad Aarti will begin from 5.00 am to 5.30 am, and Shree Darshan will start from 6.00 am to the afternoon at 12.00 pm. Devotees can watch the live streaming from Mumbai's famous Ganpati idols by clicking the link below. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals

Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan & Telecast Online for Ganeshotsav 2022 Day 7

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)