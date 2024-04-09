Sindhi New Year is celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. Also known as Cheti Chand, it is one of the biggest celebrations in the Sindhi community worldwide. The day also marks Jhulelal Jayanti, commemorating the birthday of Lord Jhulelal. As exchanging festive greetings and wishes online has become a part of our daily lives, here's a collection of Sindhi New Year 2024 greetings, messages, wishes and images to share with your family and friends on the occasion of Cheti Chand. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Celebrate Lord Jhulelal's Birthday by Sharing Greetings, Images, Quotes and Messages on Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year.

Sindhi New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Start This New Year With Positive Thoughts and Happy Hearts. Best Wishes on Cheti Chand to You. Have a Wonderful and Prosperous Year

Sindhi New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings of Jhulelal, Love of Your Family and Friends, and Success in Your Life Are What I Wish for You on the Festive Occasion of the Sindhi New Year

Sindhi New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish There Are More Opportunities Than Threats, More Smiles Than Sadness As We Step Into a New Year. Best Wishes on Sindhi New Year

Sindhi New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrating the Advent of Cheti Chand. Wishing You Success and Happiness in Abundance. Happy Sindhi New Year

Sindhi New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Warm and Joyful Cheti Chand to You. May You Achieve Everything You Desire in This Sindhi New Year

Sindhi New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace the New Year With an Open Heart and a Fresh Approach. Wishing You and Your Family a Fantastic Sindhi New Year

Sindhi New Year 2024 Images

Sindhi New Year (File Image)

Sindhi New Year 2024 Wallpapers

Happy Sindhi New Year (File Image)

