The appearance day of Lord Jagannath is celebrated on the full moon day of the third Hindu month of Jyeshtha (Devasnan Purnima), which is known as Snana Yatra. The occasion is spelt as Snana Jatra, and this year will take place on Tuesday, 14th June. The festival is commemorated by bringing the idols of deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshana, and Madanmohana out from Puri's Jagannath Temple to take them in a procession to the Snana Bedi. It is an annual bathing festival that attracts thousands of devotees. To share Debasnana Purnima 2022 greetings, wishes and wallpapers, scroll down. Snana Yatra 2022 Wishes & Debasnana Purnima Images: Share HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra With Family & Friends.

Devasnana Purnima / Jyeshtha Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month. It is this day Snan Yatra of Prabhu Jagannath is done with 108 pots. Prabhu Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, & Balabhadra are brought out from temple to Snana Bedi. pic.twitter.com/w389x5HtSH — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) June 13, 2022

After Abhishek Jagannath Ji gives darshan as Hathi Besha/ Gajanana Vesha. Story behind this is about Ganapathy Bhatta, a great devotee, who decides to worship Prabhu Jagannath Ji. He strongly believed that Bhramman is in Puri. It was the day of Snan Yatra that he reached Puri. pic.twitter.com/e1qADbFxCn— Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) June 13, 2022

स्नान यात्रा की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें| हम सभी को भगवान श्री जगन्नाथ प्रभू कृपा करे, ये ही प्रार्थना है | Happy Snan Yatra Greetings to all. May the Lord of Lord's, Jagannath Prabhu bless us all. pic.twitter.com/fqEKMs0WFY — Dr. Radha Kar (@Raaidhani) June 12, 2022

