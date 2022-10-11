Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Purab is usually celebrated in September or October. Sri Guru Ram Das Ji’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Parkash Divas or Parkash Gurpurab on October 11, 2022. He founded the holy city of Amritsar, which was originally named after the Guru since it was called Ramdaspur. People celebrate Parkash Gurupurab every year to honour the Guru who used to sell boiled and sweetened wheat to the pilgrims and devoted himself to the service of the Guru. On the occasion of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Purab 2022, internet users came out to share wishes, greetings, images, quotes and HD wallpapers to observe the day and to greet all the others on social media. Scroll down to check the Tweets below. Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Purab 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Greetings, Messages, SMS and Quotes to Wish Family & Friends on 488th Prakash Utsav of Fourth Sikh Guru.

Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Parkash Purab 2022 Greetings

Greetings to the Sikh Sangat on the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of 4th Sikh Guru & Founder of the holy city of Amritsar Sri Guru Ramdas Ji.#gururamdasji #amritsar pic.twitter.com/mzzS8CStJo — Simranjeet Singh (@je_simranjeet) October 11, 2022

Dhan Guru Ramdas Ji De Prakash Purab Diyan Lakh Lakh Badhaiyan Ji 💐 🙏🏿 💐 🙏🏿 💐 🙏🏿 💐🙏🏿💐🙏🏿💐🙏🏿💐 Founded the city of Amritsar in northwest India... Which is now the holy city for the Sikhs & also started construction of the Golden Temple...!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 Happy Gurupurab 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/QDGo4Y3QE8 — Upjeet 🇮🇳 (@Upjeet7) October 11, 2022

ਸੋਢੀ ਸ੍ਰਿਸ੍ਟਿ ਸਕਲ ਤਾਰਣ ਕਉ ਅਬ ਗੁਰ ਰਾਮਦਾਸ ਕਉ ਮਿਲੀ ਬਡਾਈ ॥੩॥ Sodtee Srist Sakal Thaaran Ko Ab Gur Raamadhaas Ko Milee Baddaaee ||3|| Guru Ram Daas of the Sodhi dynasty has now been blessed with Glorious Greatness to carry the whole world across ||3|| Parkash Purab Sri Guru Ramdas Ji pic.twitter.com/30miEiCYlZ — GKG (@GillysGuidance) October 11, 2022

Dhan Dhan Guru Ramdas Ji Maharaj ,Wishing you all a happy GuruPurab May Waheguru Always bring happiness to you and your family #gururamdasji🙏💐🙌🎊 pic.twitter.com/XfJL2LwYhK — Bisen Yogesh (@yogesh_bisen098) October 11, 2022

