The annual Thanksgiving holiday ritual in the United States was documented for the first time in 1619. Since then, people in the US have observed Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday of November annually. The event celebrates giving thanks for the autumn harvest and paying gratitude. Thanksgiving is rooted in the history of America and its religion and cultural traditions. Thanksgiving 2022 will be marked on 24 November. Here's our collection of Happy Thanksgiving 2022 messages, SMS, Thanksgiving Day 2022 wishes, quotes and greetings. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

Image Reads: I Hope Your Thanksgiving Table Is Full of Your Favorite Food and Surrounded by Your Favorite People.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Time To Be Thankful, Remember Good Times, and Embrace Those Who Enrich Our Lives. I’m Thankful for a Lot of Things, but I’m Most Thankful for You. Happy Thanksgiving!

Image Reads: Thanksgiving Is a Time of Reflection for All Our Blessings. Your Friendship Counts for So Much. Have a Joyous Thanksgiving.

Image Reads: May This Year Be Full of Hopes and Faith for You. Wishing You Blessed Times With Your Family and Friends. Wishing You a Very Happy Thanksgiving.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Day Be Filled With God’s Uncountable Blessings, Memorable Moments and Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed Thanksgiving.

