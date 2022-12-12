Universal Health Coverage Day is observed annually on December 12. This day recognizes how important it is to invest in health systems and build a healthier future for everyone around us. The objective behind this observance is to ensure that people worldwide get adequate quality health services without the burden of the financial hardships they usually face. This day was initially promoted by the World Health Organization to promote access to affordable and quality healthcare for everyone. The United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution urging countries to fast-forward universal healthcare progression in December 2012. On Universal Health Coverage Day 2022, share these quotes about the importance of good health with everyone you know as images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and sayings. World Health Day 2022 Date, Theme and Significance: What is the History of World Heath Day? Everything You Need to Know About This Day!

Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Health Is the Greatest Gift, Contentment the Greatest Wealth, and Faithfulness the Best Relationship. – Buddha

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: He Who Has Health Has Hope; and He Who Has Hope, Has Everything. – Thomas Carlyle

Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Health Is a State of Complete Harmony of the Body, Mind, and Spirit. — B.K.S. Iyengar

Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

Image Reads: A Healthy Outside Starts from the Inside.- Robert Urich

Sayings About Health (File Image)

Image Reads: The Greatest Wealth is Health. - Virgil

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)