A stunning laser show is all set to mark the much-awaited Deepotsav celebrations ahead of Diwali 2023 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The laser show will take place at sacred Ram Ki Paidi area of the district. Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to be the guest at the event. A rehearsal video of the spectacular show recently surfaced online in which the entire Ramayan is played in a sound and laser presentation. Diwali 2022: Ayodhya Lit Up With Lights and Laser Show as Part of Deepotsav Celebration (Watch Video).

Grand Laser Show at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Laser show rehearsals are being held at Ram Ki Paidi in which the whole Ramayan is played in a sound and laser show. pic.twitter.com/haETqOZHf5 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)