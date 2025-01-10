Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also called Mokshada Ekadashi or Mukkoti Ekadashi, is a very auspicious and significant Hindu observance. It is celebrated mainly in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. The observance is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on this day the Vaikuntha Dwar, or the gates of Lord Vishnu’s heavenly abode, open. Observing a strict fast on this day is a ritual followed by devotees as it helps one attain moksha and reach heaven. Devotees also visit temples, offer their prayers, and seek blessings from the divine. Families and friends greet each other with heartfelt messages and wishes on this day. To help, we have compiled a list of greetings. Celebrate the day by sharing Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 wishes and greetings, Mokshada Ekadashi messages and quotes, and Lord Vishnu HD images and wallpapers. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Parana Time To Break Fast, Ekadashi Vrat Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious Day.

