Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 is on January 10. This commemoration is an important Ekadashi festival that is marked by the people across Tamil Nadu. Also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi, this observance is an important celebration for Vishnu Devotees and it is believed that the Vaikunta Dwaram or the gate of Lord's inner sanctum is opened on this day. The observance is believed to be extremely auspicious and people believe that observing the Ekadashi Vrat on this day will help people to get the direct blessings of the almighty from the gates above. As we celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi and its significance. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date, Parana Time, Ekadashi Tithi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 is on January 10. This annual commemoration is marked on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi in the Tamil month of Margazhi. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed according to the Solar Calendar and because of that it might fall either in Margashirsha or in Paush month in Hindu Lunar calendar. The Ekadashi tithi for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 will begin at 12:22 PM on January 09, 2025 and will go on till 10:19 AM on January 10, 2025. People who observe this important fast will break the Vaiuntha Ekadashi Vrat at Parana time on January 11, from 07:14 AM to 08:21 AM. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Significance and Rituals

Ekadashi fasts are one of the most significant observances for devotees of Lord Vishnu. While there are 24 Ekadashi observances, Vaikuntha Ekadashi signifies the one where all the deities are believed to open the gates of heaven and is therefore one of the most prominent celebrations of the year. People observe one of the most stringent fasts on ekadashi tithi where they abstain from eating anything or even drinking water. It is believed that observing this Ekadashi fast can help people to attain moksha by appeasing Lord Vishnu.

We hope that the observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi brings with it all the love, light and happiness to you and your family. Those who cannot observe the stringent fast often go for a simpler fast, where they can eat fruits and have water. It is interesting to note that 2025 will have two Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat observances. One on January 10 and the other on December 31. 2025. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).