Vijay Diwas is a significant occasion in Bangladesh since it celebrates the day it earned a status as an independent entity and, after the India-Pakistan war in 1971, became a new country. It is also called Bijoy Dibos. It is observed on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in ‘Operation: Vijay’ against the infiltrating Pakistani troops in the 1971 war. On this day, all Indians, including the Indian Armed Forces, veterans, students and all citizens, pay tribute to all the martyrs who fought bravely for the country and lost their lives during the war. On Vijay Diwas 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages. Vijay Diwas 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates India’s Heroic Victory Over Pakistan During 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Vijay Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Brave Never Die, Though They Sleep in Dust: Their Courage Nerves a Thousand Living Men. – Minot Judson Savage

Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Preservation of Freedom Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has To Be Strong. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Vijay Diwas 2022 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour, or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure. – Captain Vikram Batra

Vijay Diwas 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Soldier Never Dies. His Blood Makes the Grass Green for His Children. – Carol Berg

Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The True Soldier Fights Not Because He Hates What Is in Front of Him, but Because He Loves What Is Behind Him. – Gilbert K. Chesterton

