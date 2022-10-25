Diwali week is overloaded with a gazillion of holy festivals. One of the Hindu observances marked as Vishwakarma Puja 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 25 October. The Shubh Muhurat of Vishwakarma Puja may be shifted to 26 October due to a solar eclipse. The occasion coincides with Govardhan Puja which will be observed on 26 October. Vishwakarma Day is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the craftsman deity and the divine architect of the gods in contemporary Hinduism. The auspicious day is commemorated by artists, employees and engineers who pay reverence to their working tools. Here we have compiled Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022 messages, HD images, quotes, SMS and greetings.

