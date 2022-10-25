Diwali or Deepavali week is full of festivities and celebrations and one of them is Vishwakarma Puja. Celebrated the day after Lakshmi Puja on Badi Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu God of Architecture and Innovation. He is worshipped especially by the workers who worship tools on this day. Vishwakarma Puja falls on the same day as Govardhan Puja and this year, Vishwakarma Puja 2022 takes place on October 25. However, it is likely the Vishwakarma Puja shubh muhurat time will get shifted to October 26 because of the Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan taking place on Tuesday. Here’s a collection of Vishwakarma Puja 2022 images, Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022 greetings, Vishwakarma Puja HD wallpapers, Vishwakarma Puja photos and more. Interestingly, Vishwakarma Puja is annually celebrated on September 17 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dev Vishwakarma which is why the day is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti.

