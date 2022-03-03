Today all the intellectual bookworms are celebrating World Book Day by wearing costumes of their best-loved fictional character and sharing their favourite books on social media. March 3, 2022, is a global observance and the 25th anniversary of World Book Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This year's theme for the special day conveys a message which says, "You are a reader". The theme focuses on building interest in the minds of young children to read books. The day had begun as a UNESCO-sponsored day on April 23, 1995, and is now celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide. To celebrate the day, book lovers took to Twitter to share warm greetings, quotes, sayings on the importance of reading and learning, and HD pictures of their favourite publications.

World Book Day Special Posts

World Book Day Messages

World Book Day Quotes

It’s #WorldBookDay You don’t need to buy a book or dress up as a character. Take ten minutes, and read to your children. Or just read. Modelling that behaviour, consistently, will do more for the education, social skills, and wellbeing of your children than anything else. pic.twitter.com/189VMkdYzw — YellowLightedBkshop (@YLBookshop) March 2, 2022

Happy World Book Day To All The Readers

Here's some more inspiration in the lead up to #WorldBookDay . . . This amazing 'Reading Rocket' isn't made from real books, it's all cardboard, but the concept of creating something else from book shapes might be a nice idea to try. It could just be a drawing.#worldbookday2022pic.twitter.com/QkhbdNwWoQ — Darrell Wakelam (@DarrellWakelam) February 27, 2022

You Are A Reader!

New books to help with #WorldBookDay at my school. We’re embracing the world aspect of world book day this year. Looking at authors, illustrators, settings & protagonists from across the world. Let’s hope it helps open up children’s minds - through reading we can discover & learn pic.twitter.com/YVngSSPHEE — Sam Carhart-Harris (@S_CarhartHarris) February 26, 2022

