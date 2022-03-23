World Maths Day is celebrated on March 23 this year, which is an online international mathematics competition, powered by Mathletics. The day is celebrated by engaging students and maths lovers, especially in different maths activities and competitions. Maths Day encourages students globally to take a break from the standard day-to-day math lessons and explore the other fascinating side of the subject. To observe the day, maths lovers and students took to Twitter to share videos, mathematics riddles, images from different math programs, and messages. World Maths Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts Both Math Lovers and Haters Will Share Online.

World Maths Day 2022 Tweets

I'll take the Maths questions any day https://t.co/ZPaqUJyVeZ — Agbọ́mábiwọ́n da ìyókù sí wọn lára (@AkirogunAdejumo) March 21, 2022

Let's Try!

True That!

Me to zainematics, one day before my maths exam🤡 pic.twitter.com/L5kQ9NlWez — MAAZ (@_maaazz_) March 22, 2022

What About You?

❛ ha-π math day, everyone. 🫂💙 may your maths always math. pic.twitter.com/Oe9SMlWON1 — joão. ✊🏻💙 (@jjcaravalho) March 14, 2022

World Maths Day Attire, Ready!

World maths day outfit ready 🤦🏼‍♀️ thank god for white hoodies pic.twitter.com/ttv7XUMSUl — Emma-jane Darley (@emmajaneDarley2) March 22, 2022

