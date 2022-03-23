World Maths Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts Both Math Lovers and Haters Will Share Online.
World Maths Day 2022 Tweets
I'll take the Maths questions any day https://t.co/ZPaqUJyVeZ
— Agbọ́mábiwọ́n da ìyókù sí wọn lára (@AkirogunAdejumo) March 21, 2022
Let's Try!
Want to improve your maths results? Try today's Numeracy5-a-day #maths5aday answers: https://t.co/YFH42YTcTVpic.twitter.com/xIDWYVqli6
— Corbettmaths (@Corbettmaths) March 22, 2022
True That!
Me to zainematics, one day before my maths exam🤡 pic.twitter.com/L5kQ9NlWez
— MAAZ (@_maaazz_) March 22, 2022
What About You?
❛ ha-π math day, everyone. 🫂💙 may your maths always math. pic.twitter.com/Oe9SMlWON1
— joão. ✊🏻💙 (@jjcaravalho) March 14, 2022
World Maths Day Attire, Ready!
World maths day outfit ready 🤦🏼♀️ thank god for white hoodies pic.twitter.com/ttv7XUMSUl
— Emma-jane Darley (@emmajaneDarley2) March 22, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)