Happy Sandwich Day 2022! The day falls om November 3, Thursday, which gives the perfect chance to grab some delicious sandwiches on this savoury day. Sandwich Day or National Sandwich Day is believed to have attributed from John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, an English town. He claimed to have invented the first ever sandwich that gained popularity in the 1800s. So, ensure that you make the most out of Sandwich Day 2022 by preparing some easy delicacies that are sure to serve your breakfast cravings completely. From an open toast to Bombay sandwich, get food recipes to prepare on Sandwich Day. Watch the tutorial videos below! From Veg Club to Nutella; 5 Different Sandwich Variations That Will Tantalize Your Taste Buds! (Watch Recipe Videos)

Chilli Cheese Open Toast

Bombay Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Veg Panini Sandwich

