Indian cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. So, it should not be surprising when Indian food items score big on the popularity charts. After Butter Chicken got 3rd place in the TasteAtlas’ list of top-50 chicken dishes in the world, it is Butter Garlic Naan that’s making the country super proud. Butter Garlic Naan is named the second-best flatbread in the world! It ranks behind Malaysian Roti canai. Not only Butter Garlic Naan, there are as many eight more Indian flatbreads that find a spot in this list. They are Naan (collective), Paratha (collectively), Amritsari Kulcha, Roti (collectively), Aloo Paratha, Rumali Roti, Aloo Naan and Kashmiri Naan.

TasteAtlas’ Instagram post reads, “Flatbreads have been enjoyed across different cultures for centuries, with each region adding its own distinct flavors and techniques to this culinary creation. While determining the absolute best flatbread would be an impossible task for anyone, we've turned to mathematics and counted your votes - as we always do.” Let’s have a look at the top-50 best-rated flatbreads in the world.

Check List of Top-50 Best Flatbreads in The World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)