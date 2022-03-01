Dry days refer to days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in pubs, bars, and liquor shops. In India, dry days vary from state to state and depend upon events and festivals. When it comes to the festival of Maha Shivratri, note that 1 March 2022 is a dry day in all the states. This ultimately means that today alcohol won't be on sale in any liquor shops or bars. The prominent Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva when devotees keep day-long vrat and offer various sweets, and flowers to God Shiva. Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Take Over Twitter: Netizens Exchange Spiritual Messages, Greetings, Lord Shiva HD Images And Quotes On Festival Day.

Dry Days In India 2022

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#DryDays2022 #MahaShivratri2022 #DryDayToday https://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) March 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)