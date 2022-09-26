One of the most routine questions asked on the festival day 'Is it Dry Day Today?' And it remains unchanged for the first day of Navratri 2022. If a majority is all geared up to welcome Goddess Durga for the nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri, there are many who are quite keen on finding out the 'alcohol-availability' status of the day. This is why every major festival, one big burning question on search engine sites is related to 'Dry Day.' According to the Alcohol Laws in India, a number of days are declared Dry Days keeping religious and national sentiments in mind. On these specific days, alcohol is prohibited for sale in restaurants, liquor bars, hotels and so on. So, is it a dry day on September 26 due to Navratri 2022? Well, the answer is no. The first day of Navratri 2022 is not declared a dry day. There was just one dry day this month due to Anant Chaturdashi on September 9, 2022.

Here's a Full List of Dry Days in India in 2022:

List of Dry Days in 2022 in India for Free PDF Download Online: Check Festival and Event Dates When No Alcohol Will Be Sold in Resto Bars and Liquor Shopshttps://t.co/48aSQbj5mi — LatestLY (@latestly) September 25, 2022

