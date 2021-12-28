Karisma Kapoor always keeps her fans engaged with some or the other adorable social media posts and this time is no new! Lolo took to Instagram to express her love for biryani as she shared a cute picture of her gorging on delicious biryani. While her hat read, "I don't do boyfriends", Karisma tweaked her caption by saying that "I don’t do boyfriends…I do biryani".

Check Out Karisma's Cute Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)