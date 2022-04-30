National Bubble Tea Day is celebrated on 30th April. This day does not have a deep history, but it is observed to celebrate people’s love for the popular bubble tea. It is sweet milk tea topped with white and black tapioca pearls which resemble bubbles hence the name boba tea or bubble tea. The drink is said to have originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and attracted a lot of attention, slowly moving towards the regions of Asia and then eventually America. It is a popular drink of choice for a lot of Asian Americans and American teens. Bubble tea is made by brewing black tea with milk or by adding creamer and you can either get ready-made tapioca balls or make Boba at home from tapioca dough. To celebrate National Bubble Tea Day 2022, here is a simple recipe to make bubble tea at home for bubble tea enthusiasts. National Blueberry Pie Day 2022: Easy and Delicious Blueberry Pie Recipes You Can Try at Home (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Recipe Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)