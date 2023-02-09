The United States celebrates National Pizza Day on February 9. Just mentioning pizza can now make anyone drool. But it’s interesting to note that before World War II, it wasn’t really known outside Italy or Italian immigrant communities. Imagine living in a world without pizza! Thankfully, we don’t have to imagine that, and this cheesy delight is right there with us all the time, available for all occasions. Whether you like your pizza with toppings, plain or with fillings in the crust, everyone loves pizza and every single thing about it. So to celebrate this absolute marvel, see how people on Twitter have made National Pizza Day 2023 trends and get yet another reason to look at beautiful pizza pictures. National Pizza Week 2023: From Chicken Pizza to New York-Style Pizza; 5 Recipes To Try Out at Home for Celebrating This Cheesy Delight.

National Pizza Day 2023 Greetings and Messages

A2 I love an authentic Marguerita pizza with great sweet tomato sauce and Buffalo mozzarella. A great treat for #NationalPizzaDay #FoodTravelChat @FoodTravelist pic.twitter.com/BlPI9g9JuS — LDH (@TravelAtWill) February 8, 2023

LOL

"Would you like your pizza cut into 4 or 8 slices?" "Just 4, please. I couldn't eat 8." 🍕#NationalPizzaDay — mac_mccaskill (@mac_mccaskill) February 9, 2023

Celebrate Pizza!

It's An Absolute Beauty!

Happy National Pizza Day!

Reminder tomorrow is National Pizza Day! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ae8Lrg8Dht — Deana Martin (@DeanaMartin_) February 8, 2023

