In what can be seen as a bizarre offer, food giant Subway in the United States has come up with a unique offer for its customers. As per reports, Subway is offering a lifetime of free sandwiches for contestants who legally commit to change their first name to "Subway". Yes, you read that right. Sunway will be giving a lifetime of free sandwiches to those contestants who are legally willing to change their first name to "Subway". It is to be seen who grabs Subway's unique offer. Subway India Keeps Promise, Sponsors Couple's Date After Their Tweet Asking Over 1,000 Likes Goes Viral (See Adorable Post).

Would You Change Your First Name for Free Sandwiches?

UNITED STATES: Subway is offering a lifetime of free sandwiches for contestants who commit to legally changing their first name to 'Subway'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 30, 2023

