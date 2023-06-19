A few days ago a Twitter user shared how her boyfriend apologised and surprised her with a Subway sandwich. The tweet had gone viral on social media and back then, Subway promised to sponsor their date if the post got over 1000 likes. And guess what, Subway did keep its promise. In less than three days, netizens showered love on the viral tweet as the original post got more than 6,500 likes. And as promised by Subway, the food giant did keep its promise. Subway India sponsored the couple's date and even took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of the couple holding hands, and enjoying a Subway sandwich at one of their outlets. "There you go,'' Subway said while sharing the picture. Subway Employee Studies At Workplace, Internet Salutes Her Spirit of Determination (See Pics).

Subway Keeps Its Promise

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)